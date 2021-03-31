Menu

Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California counties ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Visitors pose for photos during the Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Massive Los Angeles County can reopen even more businesses, California public health officials announced Tuesday. The county of 10 million people was one of several counties, including neighboring Orange County, that moved into the state's second-least restrictive orange tier amid low coronavirus case rates. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Pacific Palisades
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Knott's Berry Farm Theme Park
Virus Outbreak California
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 16:39:51-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of California’s largest counties are preparing to expand movie theater and restaurant reopenings despite worries about a new surge and demand for limited vaccine supplies.

State figures on Tuesday showed 13 counties dropping into less restrictive tiers of COVID-19 restrictions due to case and death rates that are staying low. They include Orange County with 3 million people, which plans to allow restaurants, theaters, churches and museums to expand indoor capacity as of Wednesday.

Los Angeles County, with 10 million people, is waiting until next Monday to relax its rules. California's COVID-19 infection rate is falling and its vaccination rate is rising.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive