California counties ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of California’s largest counties are preparing to expand movie theater and restaurant reopenings despite worries about a new surge and demand for limited vaccine supplies.

State figures on Tuesday showed 13 counties dropping into less restrictive tiers of COVID-19 restrictions due to case and death rates that are staying low. They include Orange County with 3 million people, which plans to allow restaurants, theaters, churches and museums to expand indoor capacity as of Wednesday.

Los Angeles County, with 10 million people, is waiting until next Monday to relax its rules. California's COVID-19 infection rate is falling and its vaccination rate is rising.