California delays debate on easing virus rules for workers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A worker wears a mask at an outdoor boutique amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, at The Grove in Los Angeles. California regulators will shoot for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order. They asked to delay a debate Thursday on how quickly they should drop coronavirus safety rules for employees. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 10:58 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:03:42-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators will aim for a mid-June easing of workplace masking and social distancing requirements to conform with a broader state order.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board postponed a planned decision Thursday in the wake of the CDC's guidance about face coverings. Its current rules would have required vaccinated workers to wait until July 31 before they can stop wearing face masks indoors unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated.

Business groups want the workplace regulator to make its changes start June 15, saying the later date will cause confusion.

