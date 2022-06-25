The 'World's Uglist Dog Contest' returned to California Friday, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The crowned winner is a rescue pup named "Mr. Happy Face." The rescue shelter where he was first adopted says he looks a little bit more like an alien than a dog.

This was his first time competing at this event and the crowd absolutely adored him.

His owner, Jeneda, says that she loves the competition because it recognizes the inner beauty of the pups, adding that she doesn't know if she feels like Mr. Happy Face is the world's ugliest dog, but she knows he is the most loving.