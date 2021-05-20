California ex-con entrepreneur arrested in Thai kidnap case

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they are pursuing more suspects in the kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman in which an American entrepreneur with a criminal past and two other men have already been arrested.

The case involves a business dispute over the purchase of nitrile gloves, critical personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis William Ziskin, the CEO of a Los Angeles-based tech company, and a man identified as a former U.S. Marine were arrested Saturday along with a Thai man.

Police say the representative of a Taiwanese company was lured to a meeting and seized in a restaurant. They say Ziskin accused the company of cheating him, and the group which seized the Taiwanese man demanded money for his freedom.