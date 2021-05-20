Watch
California ex-con entrepreneur arrested in Thai kidnap case

In this Saturday, May 15, 2021, photo, American Jeremy Hughes Manchester is escorted by police officers at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand. Police in Thailand said Thursday, May 20, 2021, that along with Manchester, they are pursuing more suspects in the alleged kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman. The case involves a disputed business deal for the purchase of nitrile gloves, which are essential PPE supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo)
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 20, 2021
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they are pursuing more suspects in the kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman in which an American entrepreneur with a criminal past and two other men have already been arrested.

The case involves a business dispute over the purchase of nitrile gloves, critical personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis William Ziskin, the CEO of a Los Angeles-based tech company, and a man identified as a former U.S. Marine were arrested Saturday along with a Thai man.

Police say the representative of a Taiwanese company was lured to a meeting and seized in a restaurant. They say Ziskin accused the company of cheating him, and the group which seized the Taiwanese man demanded money for his freedom.

