California experiences longest heat wave of the year

(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight.

In response to the never-ending heat wave, volunteers with water drop LA are checking up on the un-housed, and the elderly by handing out cold water to those who need it.

But the efforts need to be back up by everyone, as the heat wave is straining our power grid as well.

“We have all hands-on-deck ready to respond if there are outages, so that we can get the power restored as quickly and safely as possible," said David Eisenhauer, Spokesman, Southern California Edison.

The state announcing yet another statewide flex alert in place for Sunday. Everyone is asked to avoid using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights and unplug unused items from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.