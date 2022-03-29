Watch
California eyes predatory car sales safeguard for military

23ABC
Posted at 4:23 PM, Mar 29, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general and the state Senate's leader are backing legislation that would give enlisted service members a 30-day cooling off period when they buy or lease vehicles.

They said Tuesday that those individuals are often the targets of predatory auto sales practices. State law offers a two day cooling off period for those who buy a used vehicle for less than $40,000, but only if the buyer purchases a contract cancellation option agreement.

The 30-day window to return any purchased or leased vehicle would apply to service members through the rank of sergeant.

