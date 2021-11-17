California Governor Gavin Newsom, state health officials encourage residents to get vaccinated

AVENAL, Calif. (KERO) — With Thanksgiving arriving next week, Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials are urging eligible Californians to do one thing before they celebrate the holiday: get vaccinated for COVID-19.

During a visit to Avenal High School in Kings County Tuesday, Newsom continued his push for more COVID-19 vaccinations and encouraged those who are able to get their booster shots.

“We should anticipate that we are going to see an increase in cases. We have an increase in potential stress on our system. I don’t say that to alarm people. I don’t say that for any other reason than to level set with folks. That’s why I’m here, long-windedly, to remind people to avail themselves anyone who wants a booster can get a booster shot.”

California has seen a recent increase in coronavirus cases, making health officials concerned transmission rates will spike more during the holidays.

Newsom said that as of Monday a little more than 90 percent of all eligible adults in California had received at least one dose of the vaccine.