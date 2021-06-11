Watch
California governor, lawmakers, to get pay raise in December

4.2% pay hike in December
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 4: The California state capitol is shown July 4, 2003 in Sacramento, California. According to a Los Angeles Times poll published today, a majority of California voters believe Gov. Gray Davis should be recalled in a special election. Hours earlier, recall organizers declared they had enough support to put the question on the ballot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sacramento Capitol
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 23:51:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state elected officials are getting raises. The Sacramento Bee reports the California Citizens Compensation Commission has approved 4.2% pay hikes that will take effect in December.

Newsom will get an extra $8,809 per year, raising his salary to $218,556. Most state lawmakers will get a $4,824 raise to bring their salaries to $119,701 each. The four-member commission is appointed by the governor.

The panel had voted raises for elected officials every year from 2013 to 2019. The commission didn't approve a raise last year because of the economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

