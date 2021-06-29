California has added Florida on the list of places for state-funded travel ban

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list, that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden expect under limited circumstances.

Bonta says the newly added states have introduced bills that prevent transgender women and girls from taking part in school sports, consistent with their gender identity.