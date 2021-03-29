Menu

Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California Highway Patrol Officer hit by SUV on LA freeway

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC News image
CHP generic
Posted at 1:37 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:37:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered major injuries Monday when she was struck by an SUV on a Los Angeles freeway.

The 30-year-old officer was injured as she chased a pedestrian who was dodging traffic on the Santa Monica Freeway in South Los Angeles around 7:15 a.m. She was struck by a GMC Yukon, whose driver was not charged.

Authorities say the pedestrian was apprehended by motorists and subsequently arrested. It was not immediately clear what charges he might face.

The names of the officer and the pedestrian have not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive