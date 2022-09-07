California ISO announces possible rotating power outages due to high energy usage

(KERO) — The California ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3 which opens the state to possible rotating power outages.

Alert 3 means that "ISO is unable to meet minimum Contingency Reserve requirements and controlled power curtailments are imminent or in progress according to each utility’s emergency plan. Maximum conservation by consumers requested."

Rotating power outages "are relatively short power disruptions that alternate throughout communities to reduce demand to match supply and maintain grid reliability."

The last time the California ISO initiated rotating power outages was August 14-15, 2020.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.