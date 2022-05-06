Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California man charged for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

Airplane generic
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** In this July 31, 2006 file photo, a United Airlines plane leaves San Francisco International Airport. United has invested in flight planning software that helps pilots choose the best routes and speeds. In some cases, that means planes fly at slower speeds. United estimates the software will save it $20 million a year in fuel and overflight costs, fees foreign countries charge airlines for use of their airspace. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
Airplane generic
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 17:06:15-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man has been charged with reckless conduct after he opened an emergency exit of a commercial jet, walked onto the wing and jumped to the ground as the plane taxied at O'Hare International Airport.

Police say the 57-year-old Escondido, California, man jumped onto the tarmac about 4:31 a.m. Thursday and he attempted to guide the United Airlines jet to the gate.

United says crew members on the jet that had just arrived from San Diego stopped the man outside the plane.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!