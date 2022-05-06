California man charged for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a man has been charged with reckless conduct after he opened an emergency exit of a commercial jet, walked onto the wing and jumped to the ground as the plane taxied at O'Hare International Airport.

Police say the 57-year-old Escondido, California, man jumped onto the tarmac about 4:31 a.m. Thursday and he attempted to guide the United Airlines jet to the gate.

United says crew members on the jet that had just arrived from San Diego stopped the man outside the plane.