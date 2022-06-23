California March for Life took to the streets Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — People attending the California March for Life were united in their opposition to abortion rights. But people in favor of abortion rights raised their voices too.

Hundreds of anti-abortion demonstrators took to the streets around the state capitol Wednesday protesting what they call California's "pro-abortion extremism."

Kimberly Rasmussen from Bakersfield says she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade.

"I want to show my daughters that they can stand up for what they believe in, and I worry about their safety if they ever decided, God forbid, that they have an abortion."

Speakers at the rally criticized bills going through the state legislature right now that would strengthen abortion rights and access in California.

While people at this rally are hoping Roe v. Wade will be overturned counter-protesters say if that happens, the fight isn't over and they will call for protesting in the streets if the Supreme Court overturns Roe.