California Mid-State Fair returns for opening day

The California Mid-State Fair has opened its gates for the first time since 2019.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mid-State Fair organizers kicked off opening day with the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Now, the Mid-State Fair is back with the usual hot weather in Paso Robles.

“We don’t care about the heat, we’re just excited to be here,” said Mid-State Fair attendee Stacy Hurt.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mid-State fair returned again this year bringing back crowds, carnival rides and live performances.

Mid-State Fair attendee Sunday Saldana said, “I was really excited because I love rollercoasters!”

But many noticed that this year’s Mid-State fair started off smaller than usual.

“So far, it’s not that crowded,” said Hurt in the afternoon.

Bryan Barriga, Mid-State Fair attendee, added, “[It’s] a little empty, but it’s not bad. It’s a good thing in a way because we get to go on more rides.”

Per county and state guidelines, the fair is not requiring vaccines, masks or social distancing, but some new additions include a touchless system to purchase carnival wristbands and hand washing stations.

“You know I’m vaccinated and we’re outside... and being as safe as we can while doing what we love to do,” Hurt said.

Nonetheless, locals say it feels good to bring back the Mid-State Fair tradition.

“We’re super excited. We’re glad for everything opening up. We’re glad to be out here. We’re super glad to see everyone’s smiling faces,” said Funnel Cake stand owner Jennifer Simpson.

Now that the Mid-State fair is back in full swing, the festivities will continue through August 1.

