Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California parents get 8 weeks in prison for college bribery scandal

File image of a gavel in front of law books.
23ABC News
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
File image of a gavel in front of law books.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:24:42-04

BOSTON (AP) — A California couple has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to paying $25,000 to cheat on their son’s college admissions test.

Dr. Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn, of Palo Alto, were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in January to money laundering and mail fraud conspiracy charges.

Their sentence also includes a year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and $12,500 fines.

A federal judge said the couple's actions were “selfish, brazen and frankly stupid,” but he said they have time to make it up to society.

Both parents said they were sorry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul