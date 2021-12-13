Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California proposes reducing incentives for rooftop solar

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, shows solar panels on rooftops of a housing development in Folsom, Calif. State regulators at the California Public Utilities Commission are expected to propose reforms that would lower the financial incentives for homeowners who install solar panels. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Solar Panels
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 18:47:28-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians who decide to install home solar panels and storage systems would get lower discounts on their energy bills under a proposal released by state regulators that would lengthen to a decade the time it takes to recoup the costs of installation.

The proposal unveiled Monday would change California's current net energy metering program. It allows residential solar customers to sell energy they don't use back to power companies at retail rates. That usually results in a big discount on their energy bills.

State regulators and major utilities say that means home solar customers aren't paying their fair share of costs for the energy grid's operation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Holiday Extravaganza

23ABC Holiday Extravaganza