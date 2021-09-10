Watch
California pushes rules on breath-restricting police holds

AP
FILE — In this April 19, 2021, file image taken from Alameda Police Department body camera video, Alameda Police Department officers attempt to take Mario Gonzalez, 26, into custody, in Alameda, Calif. The video goes on to show officers pinning Gonzalez to the ground during the arrest that ended in his death. Lawmakers approved, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, a measure by Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson, that would prohibit police from using techniques that create a substantial risk of what's know as "positional asphyxia." (Alameda Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:18:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would bar police from using certain face-down holds that have led to multiple unintended deaths under a measure headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bill expands on the state’s ban on chokeholds in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis policeman.

The Assembly gave final approval Thursday on a 50-15 vote.

The measure by Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson would prohibit police from using techniques that create a substantial risk of what’s known as “positional asphyxia.”

They include putting suspects face down, then pressing down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
