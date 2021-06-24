Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California receives high grade when it comes to preventing gun violence

State receives an "A" for gun laws
items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:33:37-04

(KERO) — An online database ranks each state and gives them a grade based on the gun laws they have and the number of deaths by gun violence that occurs. The database, "Giffords Law Center," is named after former Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords who survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

And despite recent high-profile shootings in the state, California receives high grades. According to the database when it comes to gun laws California gets the highest grade in the country. The state gets an "A" because the state has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

The database also saying the state has a low ranking -- 44 out of 50 -- when it comes to deaths related to gun violence meaning a low number of gun deaths. The state with the highest ranking of gun violence deaths is Alaska which also has an "F" grade when it comes to gun laws.

The data indicating that states with stricter gun laws have fewer gun-related deaths.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads