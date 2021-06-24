California receives high grade when it comes to preventing gun violence

(KERO) — An online database ranks each state and gives them a grade based on the gun laws they have and the number of deaths by gun violence that occurs. The database, "Giffords Law Center," is named after former Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords who survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

And despite recent high-profile shootings in the state, California receives high grades. According to the database when it comes to gun laws California gets the highest grade in the country. The state gets an "A" because the state has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

The database also saying the state has a low ranking -- 44 out of 50 -- when it comes to deaths related to gun violence meaning a low number of gun deaths. The state with the highest ranking of gun violence deaths is Alaska which also has an "F" grade when it comes to gun laws.

The data indicating that states with stricter gun laws have fewer gun-related deaths.