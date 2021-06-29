California Republicans look to pause state's gas tax increase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Starting July 1st you can expect gas prices to go up across the state. Now a group of Republican officials in California are fighting the change.

The tax is tied to Senate Bill 1 which increases gas taxes to help pay for road repairs in the state. Starting July 1st that tax will get bumped up to about .6 cents per gallon of gas, meaning for a typical 14-gallon size fuel tank that's an extra 8 cents per gallon on top of the federal gas tax we all pay at 18-point4 cents a gallon.

Now Republicans in the state Senate want to pause the tax and instead use money from the state's budget surplus to pay for the repairs and save taxpayers money at the pump.

Triple-A reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $4.25 last week.