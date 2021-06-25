California Republicans propose a gas tax holiday

SACRAMENTO, Calif — State lawmakers say they want to use California's budget surplus to help save you money at the pump.

In a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom and other legislative leaders state Republicans are asking that the state suspends gas tax collection for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The state would then use its general fund to cover the tax loss.

This comes as the tax on gasoline is set to rise to 51 cents.

The gas tax is tied to a state law passed in 2017 which created a fund to help repair state highways and roads.