California Senate proposes to spend $3.4 billion on drought

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Hunter Maltz, a fish technician for the Yurok tribe, pushes a jet boat into the low water of the Klamath River at the confluence of the Klamath River and Blue Creek as Keith Parker, as a Yurok tribal fisheries biologist, watches near Klamath, Calif., in Humboldt County. Democrats in the California Senate on Thursday, April 29, 2021, detailed a $3.4 billion proposal designed to gird the state for a new crisis on the heels of a deadly and disruptive pandemic. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:49:25-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate have proposed $3.4 billion in new spending to combat the state's drought.

The independent Legislative Analyst’s Office says the proposal would equal all of the state's combined spending during the previous five-year drought that ended in 2016.

The money would pay for things like trucking in drinking water for small communities and encouraging farmers and homeowners to use less water.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said the state needs to take advantage of a surprise state surplus and billions of dollars in new federal funding to prepare for the drought.

