California spending big money to get out the recall vote

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Francisco Torres casts his ballot at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The state of California is spending $16 million in a four-week blitz using billboards, radio and digital ads to educate people about how to vote in the recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 31, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California election officials are spending $16 million in a four-week blitz to educate people about voting in the recall that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The campaign is officially nonpartisan but it could benefit the first-term Democrat as he pushes for higher turnout. California has almost twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.

Leaders of the project say its designed to ensure people know how to vote in the unusual election and will target voters of all political persuasions across the state.

Every registered voter has received a ballot in the mail and the last day to vote in Sept. 14.

