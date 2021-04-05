California stalls bill banning intersex surgery for children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — First-of-its-kind California legislation to ban some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children has stalled for the third straight year.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, said Monday that proposed amendments would have defeated the purpose. He wants to bar certain types of surgeries on children born with intersex characteristics. That’s when their genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs don’t fit typical definitions for male or female bodies.

Several medical groups argued that the bill’s language was so broad it would jeopardize medical care for thousands of young patients and could apply even to common procedures like circumcisions.