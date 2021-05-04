California surpasses 30 million vaccines, Newsom works to vaccinate underserved communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a series of initiatives building on the state’s work to vaccinate California’s hard-to-reach communities against COVID-19, address vaccine hesitancy, and drive innovative efforts in the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

We’re at a pivotal moment in our COVID-19 vaccine rollout – more than 30 million doses have been administered in California to date, and it’s going to take some new approaches to reach those who haven’t been vaccinated yet, said Governor Newsom. These enhanced initiatives build on the community-based approach the state has taken throughout this crisis, in order to ensure vaccines are easily within reach of more people.

To bolster vaccine access in hard-to-reach communities, the state is moving away from mass vaccination sites and toward more targeted outreach with small clinics in communities with the highest disease burden. This move will make it easier for people to access vaccines.

One of the most important responsibilities of government is to make sure that the most vulnerable receive equal protection, especially during a crisis, said Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California Surgeon General. These enhanced efforts aim to meet people where they are while building upon California’s ongoing commitments to ensure that equity is guiding our overall strategy.

Newsom announced seven new equity strategies in the state’s vaccine rollout, including:

More transparency on vaccination progress

"Get Out the Vaccine" phone bank and Door-Knocking Campaign

Partnering with philanthropic organizations to enhance support for community organizations

Grants to support vaccination equity

Localized plans for promoting equity in vaccination

At-home vaccination program

Free transportation to vaccine appointments

Californians needing a vaccination can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling the CA COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance.