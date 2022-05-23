California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school.

Police say the alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in Santa Ana.

The 69-year-old man posted $100,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

Detectives believe there could be more alleged victims.