California teacher suspected of molesting kids in classroom

23ABC News
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 22, 2022
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at a Southern California elementary school.

Police say the alleged victims, ages 8 and 9 years old, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary in Santa Ana.

The 69-year-old man posted $100,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

Detectives believe there could be more alleged victims.

