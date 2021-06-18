Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California to resume job search requirement for unemployment benefits next month

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, accounting for more than a quarter of all such climbs nationally and raising concerns about a return of widespread fraud, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Employment Development Department - EDD (FILE)
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 10:14:33-04

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Unemployed Californians will have to prove their looking for work in order to receive unemployment benefits, starting on July 11.

Federal law requires people to actively be looking for work to be eligible for unemployment benefits. States were allowed to waive that requirement during the pandemic, because so many businesses were ordered to close.

In order to meet the requirements Californians will need to:

  • Create a profile on CalJobs and participate in reemployment services
  • Post a profile on various job searching or networking sites
  • Participate in networking and job fair events
  • Apply for suitable job positions

Self employed people who have been applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will also need to prove that they're working to improve their business through networking, research, taking Training courses or look for additional work.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads