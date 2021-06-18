California to resume job search requirement for unemployment benefits next month

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Unemployed Californians will have to prove their looking for work in order to receive unemployment benefits, starting on July 11.

Federal law requires people to actively be looking for work to be eligible for unemployment benefits. States were allowed to waive that requirement during the pandemic, because so many businesses were ordered to close.

In order to meet the requirements Californians will need to:



Create a profile on CalJobs and participate in reemployment services

Post a profile on various job searching or networking sites

Participate in networking and job fair events

Apply for suitable job positions

Self employed people who have been applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will also need to prove that they're working to improve their business through networking, research, taking Training courses or look for additional work.

