California urges people to vacation in state, boost tourism

Jae Hong/AP
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates last Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. California tourism leaders are urging residents to spend their pent-up travel dollars at home after experiencing a 55% decline in spending from pre-pandemic levels. Tourism raked in $145 billion in 2019 but just $65 billion in 2020. Full recovery isn't expected until 2024. (AP Photo/Jae Hong, File)
Posted at 3:24 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 18:24:49-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California tourism leaders are urging residents to spend their pent-up travel dollars exploring their home state as coronavirus case numbers stay low.

The tourism industry is reeling from a steep decline in revenue, plummeting from $145 billion in 2019 to $65 billion last year.

The state of nearly 40 million people has been among the most conservative in the U.S. with strict restrictions in place to curb the pandemic.

It's gradually reopening but tourism revenue is not expected to top pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

Tourism officials are calling on Californians to do their patriotic duty and vacation within the state to bolster the industry.

