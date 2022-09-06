California wildfires turn deadly

Four people have died and one was injured recently as a result of California wildfires.

Two deaths and one injury were caused by a wildfire that broke out near Hemet, CA in Riverside County on Monday.

The Riverside County Fire Department says the so-called Fairview Fire has consumed 700 acres so far, as well as destroying seven structures and damaging several others. The Fairview Fire was first reported just after 3:30 on Monday afternoon and at last check was said to be only five percent contained.

Firefighters believe some homes are threatened by the blaze and have issued evacuation notices for the area, as well as requesting additional air tankers and other firefighting resources.

Meanwhile, in Siskiyou County, the Mill Fire burning near the city of Weed, CA has killed two people. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire has consumed more than 42,000 acres and damaged a total of 89 homes. At last check, the Mill Fire is 55 percent contained.