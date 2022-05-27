California World War II vet invited to historic ceremony in Washington, D.C.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — A World War II veteran out of San Diego, Gena Fischle, has been invited to witness a historic ceremony at the nation's capitol.

On June 1st she will witness Admiral Linda Fagan become the first woman to lead the Coast Guard and the first woman to lead any military branch.

Fagan is inviting other female "firsts" to witness the change of the command, including Fischle. Making history herself, she was one of the many women who stepped up during World War II. She joined the Coast Guard in 1944 and spent two and a half years in the military.

She says she couldn't believe she was invited to witness such history.

"I thought they had the wrong number. They surely they had someone else written down."

But, Fischle says it's an honor she's looking forward to watching history being made. She said she's proud to be an American.