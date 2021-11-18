Watch
California's MyTurn site now allowing COVID booster appointments for all adults

Jae C. Hong/AP
In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, Parsia Jahanbani prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccine clinic operated by Families Together of Orange County in Santa Ana, Calif.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 15:04:18-05

(KERO) — As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, California's MyTurn website is now allowing all adults to make appointments to get their COVID booster shots.

The move reflects recommendations by the California Department of Health advising all adults to get their booster shot if they're two months out from a Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after their second dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna shot.

A Centers for Disease Control panel could recommend that all U.S. adults get their COVID booster shot as soon as Friday.

