California's MyTurn site now allowing COVID booster appointments for all adults

(KERO) — As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, California's MyTurn website is now allowing all adults to make appointments to get their COVID booster shots.

The move reflects recommendations by the California Department of Health advising all adults to get their booster shot if they're two months out from a Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after their second dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna shot.

A Centers for Disease Control panel could recommend that all U.S. adults get their COVID booster shot as soon as Friday.