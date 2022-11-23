Caltrans warns motorists about the dangers of 'drowsy driving' this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During this holiday season Caltrans is not only warning drivers about the dangers of driving while intoxicated, but driving while drowsy as well.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that in 2020, 633 people lost their lives on U.S. roads due to drowsy driving. Studies have shown that being tired can impair your ability to drive in exactly the same way alcohol does.

Drowsiness is caused by a buildup of the neurotransmitter adenosine in your blood and brain. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, adenosine accumulates in your body while you are awake, and this buildup will eventually trigger drowsiness. The only thing that appears to lower adenosine in your body is sleep. Caffeine only masks the drowsiness by temporarily blocking adenosine receptors in your brain.

NHTSA advises that the best way to prevent accidents caused by driving tired is to recognize the signs that you're getting too tired to drive: yawning, daydreaming, missing an exit or turn, and drifting around in or outside of a lane. These are all signs that you need to find somewhere safe to pull over and take a short nap.