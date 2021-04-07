Cat named Yoda saved after San Diegans donate thousands to veterinary expenses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A cat named Yoda has a second chance at life after San Diegans donated thousands of dollars for veterinary bills.

Beau Doiron says he’s always been fond of animals. “I’ve always been an animal lover.”

About 12 years ago as the internet exploded with its love of cats, Doiron says he became a DJ known as DJ Mancat. Always having an affinity for the Sphynx and their lovable personalities, Doiron searched for a cat of his own.

Doiron says he looked at his local Humane Society for a Sphynx but had no luck. Finally, he was able to find Yoda at a local breeder. But excitement soon turned to fear. After joining several Facebook groups, Doiron discovered that this particular breed often suffers heart conditions.

Doiron rushed to get Yoda checked out. Initially, everything looked fine, but recently, Yoda started coughing, unable to catch his breath. After being awakened by Yoda over the weekend, Doiron and his girlfriend Sarah rushed him to a local veterinarian, Dr. Fultz, where he was diagnosed with congenital heart failure.

Due to financial struggles brought on by the pandemic, Doiron and Sarah started a GoFundMe, raising nearly $7,500 of their $6,500 goal.

After starting the campaign, Doiron says he was touched by all the comments and contributions. “Reading a lot of that stuff was touching. I think especially during a pandemic I was blown away by everybody’s generosity.”

Now, Doiron hopes anyone interested in a Sphynx will do their research, making sure they adopt from a responsible breeder. As for Yoda, the beloved pet remains on three to four medications. Doiron and Sarah say they’re just grateful to have more time with Yoda.

You can follow Yoda’s journey on Instagram.

