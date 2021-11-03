Watch
Child vaccinations begin in California with toys and gifts

Noah Berger/AP
Finn Washburn, 9, shows his vaccination site as his mother, Kate Elsley, takes a photo shortly after he received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 03, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scavenger hunts and blow-up animals greeted children at some of California’s vaccination sites Wednesday, as children aged 5 to 11 got their first COVID-19 shots a day after the federal government approved kid-size doses.

The state has an ambitious plan to offer coronavirus vaccinations to California’s 3.5 million children in that age group. California plans to offer the vaccines in locations including school clinics, pharmacies, pediatrician offices and county-run vaccination sites.

Some of the state's largest counties started doling out the shots bright and early Wednesday, including Los Angeles and Santa Clara. Many other counties plan to launch mass vaccine clinics this weekend.

