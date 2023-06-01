Children's books combat 'lunch shaming,' tells story of kids who bond over their culturally diverse lunches

(KERO) — A California mother is doing what she can to expose children to other cultures, particularly in their school lunches. Karen Chan used her childhood experience as inspiration.

Chan remembers what it was like to be shamed for the types of food she ate at school. So when she grew up and had her own child she decided to write about it in 2020, publishing "What's That?" It's the story of a little Asian-American boy and an Indian-American girl who build an unexpected bond over their different lunches and different family backgrounds.

"I wanted the book to address how someone could embrace their culture and be proud of what they eat and I wish that was something I had done."

The book was so well-received it led to a children's food guide on Korean food. And last week her publishing company released three more on Indian, Filipino, and Vietnamese food with explanations of dishes and fun facts.

She says page by page, they're expanding young palates and minds.