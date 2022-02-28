CHP: Woman arrested in deadly DUI crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday morning in a deadly, single car crash in Visalia.

CHP said shortly after 3 a.m. officers received a report of a crash on Roller Drive and Avenue 452.

An investigation found Yesenia Corona, 20, was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta west on Roller Drive and failed to negotiate a curve which caused the car to flip into a dry canal, said CHP. Beer bottles and drug paraphernalia were found in and near the car, said CHP.

A passenger in the car died from their injuries and Corona was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for her injuries, said CHP.

CHP said drug use is suspected in the crash and Corona was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.