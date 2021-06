INDIO, Calif. (KERO) — If you've been missing live music one of the state's most iconic festivals announced it is coming back. Coachella is set to take place on April 15 of next year.

The festival was canceled two years in a row because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, organizers say they are ready to put on the event.

It's not clear who is performing at the concert but tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.