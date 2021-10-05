Watch
Court tosses ban on private immigration jails in California

Richard Vogel/AP
This April 20, 2019, file photo, shows the U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. A federal appeals court has tossed out California’s ban on privately owned immigration detention facilities, keeping intact a key piece of the world’s largest detention system for immigrants. A divided three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, that it found the ban interferes with the federal government’s authority to enforce the law.
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:42:15-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has tossed out California’s ban on privately owned immigration detention facilities, keeping intact a key piece of the world’s largest detention system for immigrants.

A divided three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that it found the ban interferes with the federal government’s authority to enforce the law. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the ban into law in 2019, another measure to limit California’s cooperation with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

Privately run immigration jails were to be phased out by 2028.

