Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting

Jae C. Hong/AP
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The person in charge of weapons on the movie set at the ranch where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night, Nov. 3 that she suspects someone put in a live bullet in the prop gun that Baldwin shot.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:58:00-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of lighting on the film “Rust” has sued over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles court Wednesday alleges widespread negligence that Serge Svetnoy says caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever.

The lawsuit names nearly two dozen defendants including Baldwin, the assistant director who handed him the gun, and the armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set.

The defendants didn't immediately reply to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

