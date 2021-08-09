Defense questions detective about other men in Kristin Smart investigation

UPDATE (2:08 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Clint Cole took the stand again Monday on day 5 of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, the two men charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Det. Cole was cross-examined by Paul's defense attorney, Robert Sanger, who focused on potential "other suspects" in the case.

Sanger brought up law enforcement interviews that were conducted with a man named Shahn Whitted who reportedly admitted to setting a pair of Kristin Smart's shoes on fire and leaving them on her doorstep with a mean note in February of 1996. According to those reports, he said he and Kristin made up after the incident.

In the last few days, Det. Cole says he may have found out who "Yanish" was but is not sure. That name has been brought up in court previously, in reference to reports that Kristin reported someone named "Yanish" for peeping into her window.

The defense also questioned Cole about a man named Ted Munley, who reportedly slept in Kristin's dorm room with her roommate, Crystal Calvin.

Another man by the name of Felipe Arias was also brought up. Det. Cole said Arias told investigators he last saw Kristin the night before she went missing because she stayed in his Trinity Hall dorm room and that they were "really good friends."

The defense then objected to the prosecution's next witness, a woman named Angie C., an ex-girlfriend of Paul's.

The judge allows the prosecution to call the witness- but limits what she can testify about.

Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled that she can share her experience going to Ruben Flores's White Court house and pointing detectives to the avocado grove where deputies say they later found "critical evidence," but she cannot testify to Paul Flores's behavior while they were dating.

___

ORIGINAL STORY - Paul and Ruben Flores return to the courtroom Monday morning for week two of their preliminary hearing.

The father and son were arrested in April in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is accused of killing Kristin during the commission of a rape or attempted rape. Ruben, 80, has been charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of helping conceal Kristin’s body, which has yet to be found.

The preliminary hearing began last Monday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Nearly a dozen people have been called to the stand so far including Kristin’s parents, former students who lived on campus or attended the party Kristin attended the night before she went missing, a Cal Poly police investigator and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detective.

The preliminary hearing was originally expected to last about three weeks but is now expected to continue through the rest of the month.

Audio of the hearing along with any video of witnesses, people in the audience or items submitted as evidence are not allowed to be filmed.

Full recaps of what takes place Monday will be posted throughout the day on KSBY.com. Watch KSBY News at 5p for a live report.

