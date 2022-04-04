Demand for electric vehicles outpaces the availability of charging stations

(KERO) — The demand for electric vehicles is spiking along with those gas prices. But many California counties are struggling to keep up with the demand for charging stations and other infrastructure needed for EVs.

San Diego County alone has nearly 70,000 electric cars and trucks. But the county only has 6,700 charging stations. The San Diego area is expected to have 10 times the current amount of EVs on the road in the coming years and experts are worried about the local government's ability to prepare.

"It's crucial we keep expanding to reach these goals. There are not enough chargers, at the moment, for everyone to charge," explains Corey Perman, a clean transportation transport manager with SDG&E. "This is something we constantly look at. There's definitely a huge gap to meet the state's climate goals."

San Diego County has added over 3,000 new public charging stations in the past four years ahead of state leaders pushing for Californians to meet the goal of 5 million EVs on the road in the next decade.