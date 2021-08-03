Disney unveils new 'Magic Key' annual park pass program, prices, tiers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Disney has unveiled its new annual park pass program, dubbed as "Magic Key," which will be rolled out this month.

The Magic Key program will feature four different tiers for Disney fans to choose from that offer different options for visiting Disneyland and California Adventure parks. Each pass will involve making a theme park reservation but will open up more available dates and offer more reservation "holds" depending on the pass tier.

The new annual pass program will open for sales on Aug. 25 and passes start at $399 a year, or $19 a month. Each tier also includes a level of merchandise and food discounts and parking discounts for higher-level tiers.

The four Magic Key pass options include:

Imagine Key ($399 a year or $19 a month): Reservation-based admission to one or both parks on select days of the year Available to Southern California residents only Up to 2 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food & beverage

Enchant Key ($649 a year or $40 a month): Reservation-based admission to one or both parks on select days of the year Up to 4 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food & beverage

Believe Key ($949 a year or $65 a month): Reservation-based admission to one or both parks on most days of the year Up to 6 park reservation holds at a time 10% off select merchandise 10% off select food & beverage 50% off theme park parking

Dream Key ($1399 a year or $102 a month): Reservation-based admission to one or both parks on every day of the year Up to 6 park reservation holds at a time 20% off select merchandise 15% off select food & beverage Theme park parking included



Monthly payments for each tier of the pass will only be available for California residents, 18 years or older with a valid ID, and living in ZIP Codes 90000–96199. Monthly payments are also based on a one-time down payment of $179 at the purchase of a Magic Key option.

Pass holders who purchase an annual pass option within the first 66 days of the passes being on sale will receive a special welcome package that includes unique items like a premium branded pin, celebratory button, magnet, and more. Those Magic Key holders will also be able to enjoy a limited-time experience at Starcade in Tomorrowland starting on Sept. 1, according to Disney.

Disney says more special benefits will be made available for Magic Key holders throughout the year, the company adds.

For more information on the new Magic Key program and to purchase passes, visit Disneyland's website here.

The new Magic Key program comes as Disneyland and California Adventure prepares to invite guests into the parks for the fall season. Halloween Time returns to the parks from Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, featuring several special features, treats, festivities, and the Oogie Boogie Bash.