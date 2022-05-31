Disneyland offers limited-time California resident discount

(KERO) — Even though Disneyland put a pause on its Magic Key annual passes, California residents can still get a discount.

For a limited time, California residents can buy a three-day, one park per day ticket for $83 per day per person. The admission is good for Mondays through Thursdays and block out days apply. The passes are good for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

Three-day day, one park per day per person tickets with no block out days and ones that can be used on the weekends are $100 per day.

The three-day pass is valid from June 13th, 2022, through Sept. 15th, 2022.

Reservations are required along with valid tickets for same day and the same park.

Park Hopper upgrades and Genie+ service can be added for additional fees.

According to Disney Resorts, the offer is valid for California residents within in Zip Codes 90000 through 96199. Full details and restrictions can be found online.