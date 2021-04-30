Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Disneyland opening highlights California's COVID turnaround

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, a woman with a face mask waits to cross the street outside Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park will reopen to visitors on Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Virus Outbreak California Tourism Disneyland
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:46:54-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has reopened after a 13-month closure. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness.

Capacity is limited and only in-state visitors are allowed. Hugs and handshakes with Mickey are also out.

Industry experts say the reopening could encourage more Californians to travel as the state sees life spring back after a deadly winter virus surge.

California has the country's lowest rate of new coronavirus cases, and more than half of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness