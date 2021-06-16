Disneyland reopens with fewer restrictions, longer lines

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — If you're planning a trip to Disneyland there are now fewer pandemic-related restrictions but you'll likely have to wait longer in line for rides.

Social distancing and masks may aren't needed for the most part.

It remains a secret just how many visitors are allowed inside of the park but with Tuesday's reopening of California capacity limits have disappeared. However, disneyland still has its reservation system in place which is keeping attendance down according to those inside.

"We're super excited just because of the heat to not wear masks, to be able to drink in line - that was huge yesterday when it was so hot was if you were taking your mask down to drink water they were like nope you have to go to a designated area to drink, to eat," said park visitor Linda Givant.

"I feel a lot more comfortable having been vaccinated and everything and I'm excited to be in the park," added Phil Givant.

Tuesday was also the first day since the pandemic started that out-of-state visitors were allowed in the park.