(KERO) — Already the single largest fire in state history the Dixie Fire continues to grow.

The blaze burning in northern California now covering more than half a million acres.

The most recent update from Cal Fire shows the Dixie Fire is just 30% contained right now having grown to more than 505,000 acres.

The blaze has destroyed more than 1,100 buildings including nearly 600 homes.

Another 14,000 are currently threatened.

So far three people have been injured.