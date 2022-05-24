Driver hits 3 children on sidewalk near California school

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was kicked off a Southern California school campus drove a car onto a sidewalk and struck three children who were walking to school.

It happened Monday after the man was escorted out of Taft Elementary School in Santa Ana, where he'd tried to use a restroom.

Police say a short time later, 26-year-old Jason Guzman drove his car onto the sidewalk a few blocks away, hitting three children.

They were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the driver had a self-inflicted stab wound.

Police also say four incendiary devices were found in the car.