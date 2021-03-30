Eight-year-old's toy tank goes missing, Coronado Police officer responds

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Plastered on Coronado telephone poles were hand painted flyers pleaded "missing toy tank if found, please return."

That was the artwork of eight-year-old Owen and his 11-year-old sister, Sophie.

Owen was playing in the front yard Monday with his beloved toy tank and helicopter when he ran to the backyard to go paint.

"My tank was right here and then I was painting and I forgot it and then it wasn't here, and then I was like maybe I should paint some signs so I painted some," Owen saying on how he got the idea for the missing flyers.

His mom posted them on Instagram quickly getting the attention of neighbors and even the Coronado Police Department.

"It's my favorite," Owen said of the toy tank with sad eyes.

Days went by, but Owen kept his hopes up.

Wednesday, officer Matt Conlon with the Coronado Police Department stopped by to check if his toy had been returned.

Owen said he hadn't heard anything and was still hopeful. Conlon handed over a beige gift bag with neon green tissue paper and told Owen he had something from the whole police department for him.

Owen thanked Conlon and opened the present to find a brand new toy tank inside, instantly elated and thanking officer Conlon several times.

Conlon gave him a fist bump and said if he ever needed anything to give them a call. Owen's parents were overwhelmed with gratitude. They rushed over to his side to check out the tank with him.

"So special, that is so cool!" his mother Sara Berta said, kissing Owen's forehead.

Owen's dad, Corey, asked him if he was happy, to which Owen replied with an exuberant "Yeah!"

Owen said the toy was just like the one that had gone missing. A heart-warming moment showing how a little kindness can go a long way.

Both of Owen's grandfathers were in the military. Grandpa Jim is a retired Navy SEAL and Grandpa Skip served in the Army.