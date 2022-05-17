Watch
Environmental groups oppose longer life for CA nuclear plant

Michael Mariant/AP
FILE - This Nov. 3, 2008 file photo shows one of Pacific Gas and Electric's Diablo Canyon Power Plant's nuclear reactors in Avila Beach, Calif. Facing possible electricity shortages, California Gov. Gavin Newsom raised the possibility that the state's sole remaining nuclear power plant might continue operating beyond a planned closing by 2025, an idea that could revive a decades-old fight over earthquake safety at the site. Dozens of environmental and anti-nuclear groups are opposing an extension of the plant's life.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of environmental and anti-nuclear organizations are opposing any attempt to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in Avila Beach, Calif.

A coalition that includes San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, the Oregon Conservancy Foundation and the Ohio Nuclear Free Network say the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is old, unsafe and too close to earthquake faults.

The plant located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles is scheduled to close by 2025.

As the state faces potential electricity shortages, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom recently suggested that plant owner Pacific Gas & Electric consider reversing course and seek to keep the plant open longer.

