Ex-San Diego deputy sentenced in killing of fleeing man

File image of a gavel in front of law books.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 19:17:27-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man he saw escape from a patrol car has been sentenced to three years of probation and a year in jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Aaron Russell pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter in the May 2020 shooting death of Nicholas Bils.

Superior Court Judge Francis Devaney also ordered a three-year suspended sentence. That means if Russell were to violate the terms of probation, he could be sent to prison.

The prosecutor had sought a six-year term behind bars.

Outside court Monday Bils’ cousin Amber Barnett called the sentence “shameful.”

