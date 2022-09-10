Fairview Fire continues to burn Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Fire crews continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County. As of now, the fire is only five percent contained.

The flames stretch over 27,000 acres, have destroyed 11 structures, and threaten more than 18,000 other structures and homes.

Tropical Storm Kay is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to the area. Officials worry the strong winds will increase the speed of fire embers which are likely to ignite a new fire.

What originally sparked the Fairview Fire is still under investigation.